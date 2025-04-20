Cleveland Browns Showing Interest in Fascinating WR
The Cleveland Browns could definitely stand to add more weapons heading into 2025, and that's even if they select Travis Hunter with the second overall pick of the NFL Draft.
Outside of Jerry Jeudy, the Browns don't have a single proven wide receiver on their roster. Yes, Cedric Tillman showed some promise this past year, but he is yet to truly establish himself.
Cleveland was unable to address the position in free agency due to limited funds, which means the Browns will have to turn to the draft in order to find answers.
While Hunter is getting all of the shine at the moment, there are plenty of other intriguing receivers in this year's draft class, and that includes one of Hunter's collegiate teammates: Will Sheppard.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 has reported that Cleveland recently had a Zoom meeting with Sheppard, who caught 48 passes for 621 yards and six touchdowns with Colorado in 2024.
Sheppard spent the first four seasons of his collegiate career at Vanderbilt before transferring to the Buffaloes after 2023. His best campaign with the Commodores came in 2022, when he hauled in 60 receptions for 776 yards and nine scores.
The 6-foot-3 pass-catcher will be a Day 3 pick at best next week, and there is also a chance that he goes undrafted. Either way, the Browns have expressed some very clear interest in Sheppard, and if he doesn't hear his name called in the draft, Cleveland could also sign him as a free agent.
