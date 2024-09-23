Cleveland Browns' Five Biggest Needs After Week 3 Revealed
The Cleveland Browns squandered a huge opportunity on Sunday, losing to the New York Giants by a final score of 21-15. Losing to a Giants team that simply isn't that good was a huge disappointment.
Needless to say, the season has not gone as expected for the Browns. With a 1-2 record entering Week 4, the panic meter is starting to rise within the fan base.
Some are suggesting that Cleveland could look to make some moves.
Bleacher Report has revealed the Browns' five biggest needs entering Week 4 action. They could consider making moves to fill any of these voids.
Here are the five biggest needs that they believe Cleveland currently has.
- Quarterback
- Running Back
- Wide Receiver
- Left Tackle
- Linebacker
Listing quarterback at No. 1 is a rough take for Deshaun Watson. He hasn't been great, but the offensive line seems to be an even bigger need. It would be interesting to see how Watson played with more time to make a play.
Nick Chubb will be returning at some point this season, which will fix the running back issues. However, it would be wise to take a look at adding a better back. That is something that the Browns were projected to do in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Bringing in another wide receiver would be a solid move, but that's far from being a pressing need.
Adding a left tackle is a huge need. David Bakhtiari is a name that should be considered. Cleveland should also be open to adding any upgrade across the offensive line at this point.
Acquiring another linebacker would also make sense. The sceond tier of the defense could use a little help.
All of that being said, all five of the positions could use help. But, they don't all necessarily need new talent to be brought in. Fixing a couple of them could provide fixes for the rest.
Hopefully, we'll be talking about a Browns' win at this time next week. They need it badly and will need to show up much better on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.
It will be interesting to see if the front office decides to pursue any roster upgrades this week.