Expensive Cleveland Browns Defender Deemed Stunning Cut Candidate
The Cleveland Browns boasted the top-ranked defense in the NFL a couple of years ago, but it showed some serious signs of slippage last season.
That was thanks much in part to a pass defense that fell off significantly in 2024, as no defensive back outside of Denzel Ward really had a strong campaign for the Browns.
One of Cleveland's biggest disappointments last year was safety Grant Delpit, who signed a three-year, $36 million contract extension with the team in December 2023.
Delpit is being paid like an elite safety (or at least close to it), but he certainly did not perform like one last season, which has Chad Porto of Factory of Sadness listing the 26-year-old as a cut candidate heading into 2025.
"We keep waiting for Grant Delpit to start playing up to his potential and salary. Averaging $12 million a year, the six-year safety has never proven to be anything more than a starter in this league," Porto wrote. "PFF has him graded out as an average safety throughout the majority of his career."
The Browns would stand to save $4 million if they parted ways with Delpit, who registered 111 tackles and a sack last year.
Delpit, who played his collegiate football at LSU, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
His strongest season came in 2021, when he racked up 105 tackles, four interceptions and 10 passes defended. Since then, the 26-year-old has actually declined, making him a rather arbitrary player in the Browns' secondary.
But would Cleveland actually cut him right now? It seems very doubtful, especially considering the lack of overall depth the team possesses at his position.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Insider Exposes Dillon Gabriel's Big Edge Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Browns, Packers Could Hook Up for Major WR Trade
MORE: Rams Dubbed Trade Destination for Browns QB Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Browns, Raiders Named Potential Partners in QB Trade
MORE: Cleveland Browns Legend Reveals Bold Shedeur Sanders Prediction