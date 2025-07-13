Browns Insider Exposes Dillon Gabriel's Big Edge Over Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns made a rather puzzling decision in the NFL Draft this past April, nabbing a pair of quarterbacks in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Of course, the selection of Sanders gained much more notoriety due to the fact that Sanders was expected by most to fly off the board in the first round. Instead, he fell to Day 3, actually being picked two rounds after Gabriel.
Nevertheless, the vast majority of individuals consider Sanders to be the favorite over Gabriel long term, but it may not be so simple.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed that Gabriel may be able to surpass Sanders — as well as veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett — due to one major factor.
“So, what must Gabriel do to leapfrog the two veteran signal-callers and start on opening day? His superpower in the competition is his computer-like processing speed and decision-making, and it’s where he can get a leg up in the competition," Cabot wrote. "During spring practices, including rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, Gabriel looked solid and held his own, but he can really make his move in camp during joint practices against the Panthers and Eagles, and the preseason games."
Gabriel is not necessarily known for his raw physical talent, so the fact that he will have to rely on his decision-making skills should not come as a surprise to anyone. But could that actually give him a significant edge over Sanders moving forward?
Sanders definitely has superior talent to Gabriel, and it's not like he is a poor decision-maker in his own right. After all, he threw just 13 interceptions over two years at Colorado.
All of that being said, there is a reason why the Browns took Gabriel two rounds earlier than Sanders in the draft.
