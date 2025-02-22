Cleveland Browns Coach Gets Honest on Floundering Defender
The Cleveland Browns boasted the NFL's top-ranked defense in 2023, but things definitely unraveled for them this past season.
The Browns finished 19th in yards allowed and 27th in scoring defense in 2024, and while the offense was definitely the main culprit for Cleveland's rough 3-14 campaign, the defense was clearly an issue, as well.
Part of the problem was that many of the Browns' budding young defenders who put forth great seasons the year prior regressed, and perhaps the most notable of all was cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.
After a very impressive sophomore campaign in which Emerson registered 59 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defended, the 24-year-old struggled mightily in 2024, logging a brutal 48.4 coverage grade at Pro Football Focus.
So, what exactly was the sticking point for Emerson this past season? What caused his fall? Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz outlined what he feels may have been the problem.
"The biggest thing has just been finishing at the ball," Schwartz said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "There's a lot of metrics that his coverage has been just as tight this year as last year, but there's a little better finish at the ball, so that's got to be a point of emphasis."
Whatever the issue was, Emerson needs to get it correctly quickly, or he may find himself the odd man out in the Browns' cornerback group soon enough.
The former third-round pick becomes eligible for a contract extension this offseason, but after the year he just had, it seems hard to believe that Cleveland is going to give him one.
The Browns also have Denzel Ward and Greg Newsome II at the position, and while both of them have been viewed as trade candidates, Cleveland may have to hold onto them now that Emerson had such a rough campaign.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Myles Garrett Trails Only Lamar Jackson in Prestigious Ranking
MORE: Insider Exposes Brutal Update on Cleveland Browns' QB Plans
MORE: Browns Compelled to Cut Bait With Key Defensive Piece
MORE: Eagles Star Wants Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett in Philadelphia
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Shares Key Reason Why Cam Ward is Best Fit for Browns