Cleveland Browns, Joe Flacco Reuniting On One-Year Deal
They say distance makes the heart grow fonder. Perhaps the Cleveland Browns felt some heartache while they watched veteran quarterback Joe Flacco suit up for the Indianapolis Colts last season.
Suddenly, as ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported, Flacco and the Browns are reuniting on a reported one-year deal worth $4 million. It's a stunning twist to the team's search for a veteran quarterback this offseason.
Flacco became a fan favorite in Cleveland during the 2023 campaign when he signed with the franchise off his couch ahead of Week 12, following a season-ending shoulder injury to Deshaun Watson and wound up starting one week later.
The next five games became something of Cleveland sports lore, as the veteran QB led the Browns on a magical five-game stretch to earn a playoff berth. The team went 4-1 during that run but ultimately came up short in the playoffs losing 45-14 at the hands of the Houston Texans.
Still, Flacco's efforts were lauded by fans. It wasn't enough for general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns brass to re-sign the Super Bowl champion however, as the organization seemed to prioritize making Watson as comfortable as possible in his return from shoulder surgery.
One year later, with veteran QB options waning, Flacco is returning to Cleveland with a chance to compete for the starting job with former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who is the only other healthy QB on the roster at this juncture.
The signing of Flacco comes on the heels of Browns owner Jimmy Haslam sharing last week at the owner's meetings that the 40-year-old was "still in the running" for the team.
The addition also has bigger ripples in terms of the Browns potential interest in Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins. Cleveland has been linked to the former Vikings signal-caller throughout the offseason, but would likely have to swing a trade with Atlanta to acquire him.
Recent reporting suggested that Cousins was waiting until after the NFL Draft to weigh his options and potentially waive his no-trade clause. It would be surprising if the Browns continued to pursue a deal for Cousins after re-uniting with Flacco.
How this move impacts the team's draft plans remains to be seen, but adding Flacco sets the stage for the Browns to draft and develop a rookie, with the 17-year veteran serving as a mentor to the young signal caller.
