Cleveland Browns' NFL Draft Decision is 'Inevitable,' Analyst Says
The Cleveland Browns will have to make their first-round NFL Draft decision in a couple of weeks, as they hold the No. 2 overall pick and have numerous options at their disposal.
However, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport seems to think it's "inevitable" that the Browns will by selecting Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter on April 24.
Davenport cites a previous report by Jeff Howe of The Athletic stating that the general feeling is that Cleveland will nab Hunter with the second pick and notes that the Browns have already noted they view Hunter—who played both sides of the ball in college—as a wide receiver.
Given how much help Cleveland needs at the receiver position, it would not be shocking if the Browns took Hunter and called it a day.
That being said, for as much as Cleveland needs more weaponry behind Jerry Jeudy, it also desperately needs a quarterback, which is why Shedeur Sanders cannot be ruled out.
Of course, the Browns can always take Hunter at No. 2 and then select another signal-caller (like Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart, for example) a bit later. There has even been conjecture that Cleveland could nab Hunter and trade back into the first round for Sanders, but that scenario seems unlikely.
One thing is for sure: Hunter is an explosive talent, as he demonstrated this past year when he hauled in 96 receptions for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The Browns couldn't go wrong in selecting Hunter, but you do have to wonder if they would be making a mistake not filling their biggest need, which is obviously under center.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Browns Fans Will Love This Nick Chubb Update
MORE: Insider Drops Bomb on Shedeur Sanders' Interest in Browns
MORE: Browns' Deshaun Watson Fires Off Bold Message After Brutal Report
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to Striking Trade for New York Jets Weapon
MORE: Let's Be Honest About the Cleveland Browns' NFL Draft Plans