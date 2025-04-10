Cleveland Browns Fans Will Love This Nick Chubb Update
Nick Chubb is one of the most beloved figures in the recent history of the Cleveland Browns, and based on how dominant he was at his peak, it's entirely understandable.
Of course, Chubb has fallen on rough times over the last couple of seasons, as he suffered a devastating knee injury early on in 2023 that knocked him out for over a year. He finally returned this past October, only to break his foot after eight games.
When Chubb was on the field in 2024, he wasn't very effective, rushing for just 332 yards and three touchdowns while averaging a meager 3.3 yards per carry. The running back saw his contract expire after the season, and it was looking like he was a goner.
However, the 29-year-old is still available in free agency, and Browns insider Brad Stainbrook seems to feel there is a good chance that Chubb returns to Cleveland in 2025.
"The longer Nick Chubb remains a free agent, the more likely it feels like he’ll return to Cleveland on a one year deal," Stainbrook posted on X.
You would have thought that a contending team would have taken a one-year flier on Chubb in a backup role, but he has generated very little interest in the open market.
The Browns haven't made any moves to address their backfield this offseason, so perhaps they are waiting for the NFL Draft to make any addition. Even if that's the case, it's possible that Cleveland could bring Chubb back on a cheap deal to serve as a veteran leader and a depth piece.
Chubb made four straight Pro Bowls between 2019 and 2022.
