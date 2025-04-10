Insider Drops Bomb on Shedeur Sanders' Interest in Browns
When it comes to potentially playing for the Cleveland Browns, Shedeur Sanders has said all the right things. He hasn't exactly given the Browns a ringing endorsement, but he also has seemed relatively open to being selected by them in the NFL Draft later this month.
However, ESPN's Louis Riddick has revealed some intel that indicates otherwise.
During a recent appearance on First Take, Riddick provided an update on Sanders' preferences, noting that he probably does not want to go in the top three picks—that includes the Browns, who pick second—and that "there are other teams that they want to go to."
Sanders' stock has certainly been dipping over the last several weeks, so much so that there has been speculation he could fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21. Heck, there are even some who believe the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback who slip to the second round.
Of course, we don't even know for sure if Cleveland is interested in Sanders, and recent speculation indicates that the Browns may be planning on going in a different direction, with Travis Hunter becoming the popular name for the club at No. 2.
But perhaps Cleveland's nonchalant attitude toward Sanders actually has more to do with the fact that the Browns may know he doesn't really want to play for them?
We aren't going to know any of this for sure until the night of April 24 when Cleveland makes its first-round pick. There are tons of rumors and reports flying around right now, and you really don't know who or what you can trust.
That being said, Sanders' potential distaste for the Browns has been a running theme for months, so there may be some meat to it.
