Browns' Deshaun Watson Fires Off Bold Message After Brutal Report
Earlier this week, a report surfaced that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may have played his last snap in the NFL. At least that's what some executives believe.
Watson's 2024 campaign was cut short due to a torn Achilles he suffered midway through the season, and now, the 29-year-old is attempting to make his way back even though he will surely miss all of 2025.
But is there a chance that the three-time Pro Bowler could rediscover his old form at some point, or, at the very least, establish himself as a serviceable player again?
Watson seems to think so, as he fired off a strong message to his doubters in a video he posted on his Instagram page.
“Everyone’s doubting me. Everyone don’t believe in me," Watson said. "Everyone don’t think I can get back to where I was. I know I’m going to be way better than before."
At his peak, Watson was genuinely one of the best quarterbacks in football. Back in 2020, he led the league with 4,823 passing yards to go along with 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while completing 70.2 percent of his passes and recording a passer rating of 112.4.
Of course, the Clemson product was with the Houston Texans at the time, and after sitting out all of 2021 due to a dispute with the Texans' front office, he was traded to the Browns for a massive haul of draft picks. Cleveland then signed him to a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract extension.
Since then, Watson has played in a grand total of 19 games, totaling 19 passing touchdowns and 12 picks while completing a mere 61.2 percent of his throws.
