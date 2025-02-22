Browns Star Gets Candid on Myles Garrett Trade Demand
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett sent shockwaves through the organization when he requested a trade after the season, and now, the Browns will have a difficult decision to make.
Do they honor Garrett's request? Or do they choose to call his bluff due to the fact that he has two years remaining on his contract?
Whatever the case may be, Garrett's situation has put some Cleveland players on pins and needles, as whether or not he gets dealt may dictate their respective futures.
However, star offensive lineman Joel Bitonio is not allowing the circumstances to affect his own decisions, particularly when it comes to choosing if he wants to continue his playing career.
"For me personally, I don't think his request is really going to impact my decision," Bitonio said, via Scott Petrak of Browns Zone.
The seven-time Pro Bowler, who is weighing retirement, added that he understands Garrett's frustrations.
"It's frustrating," he said. "I think we were all frustrated this last year. It was disappointing. We were all disappointed in the way the season turned out, so I get that side of where Myles is coming from."
Bitonio added that the Browns "obviously" want him to stick around, calling Garrett a "generational player" and saying that he hopes the two sides work things out.
Unfortunately, it does not seem Garrett is all that willing to patch things up at the current point in time, as he has made it abundantly clear that he wants out of Cleveland and hasn't been shy about publicly revealing his adamant stance.
