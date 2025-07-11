Browns Connected to Wild Shedeur Sanders Trade With Bills
The Cleveland Browns were somehow able to land Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in spite of the fact that most expected him to be a first-round pick.
Nevertheless, Sanders now has a chance to become the Browns' franchise quarterback moving forward. That is, of course, unless Cleveland decides to move him.
There is no guarantee that Sanders will actually see the field for the Browns in 2025 considering that he is competing with three other signal-callers — Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel — for playing time. But could he actually get dealt?
Mark Sipos of Dawg Pound Daily does not rule out the possibility and even went as far to name the Buffalo Bills as a potential destination for Sanders in the event of a trade.
"Josh Allen is locked in as the starter, and Mitchell Trubisky is back as the veteran backup. But behind them, there’s room for a developmental quarterback," Sipos wrote. "Sanders would be a low-risk, high-upside addition who could sit behind Allen, learn in a structured offense, and grow without pressure. Buffalo’s staff could work on refining his timing and decision-making while giving him a stable environment to develop in the background."
Let's be honest: the chances of the Browns actually trading Sanders this year are very, very slim, and Sipos would surely concede that, as well. But there has been plenty of buzz that Cleveland will still be looking for a quarterback in next year's draft, so it's entirely possible that the Browns do not view him as their long-term answer under center.
