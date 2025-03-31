Travis Kelce, Jason Kelce Open Up About Browns' New Stadium
The Cleveland Browns stadium situation has become a hotly debated topic throughout Northeast Ohio.
There are plenty of fans who see the potential of the franchise moving into a state-of-the-art facility just outside of the city limits. Others, however, can't fathom the idea of the team playing anywhere except downtown Cleveland.
As conversations on the matter continue locally, two of Cleveland's biggest stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce took some time to chime in on the matter on their latest episode of the New Heights Podcast.
While the Cleveland Heights natives admitted that the renderings of the new facility look incredible, they don't seem to be big fans of the Browns playing football anywhere but downtown and in the Northeast Ohio weather.
"The Browns tweeted out a look at a proposed, new indoor stadium," Travis began in a clip from the show.
"Uh, it's something stupid out in Brook Park that they're trying to get everybody excited about," responded Jason, adding a series of emphatic "boos!"
'"I don't know what it is about us, it feels better when it's downtown," says Travis. "Can we at least agree that an indoor stadium is kinda going against the nature of living up there on the lake," he added.
The two go on to praise the images of the new stadium, while Jason jokes about the drive out to Brook Park and later says he'd "rather play in a dilapidated stadium than this." He later concedes that whatever the majority of Clevelanders want should be the priority, but that he simply doesn't like the idea of a domed stadium in his hometown.
The Kelce brothers certainly aren't alone in their stance on the stadium. There are plenty of fans who are categorically against the team moving out of downtown and taking the city's favorite sport fully indoors.
The topic may have served as some entertaining show fodder for Travis and Jason, but here in Cleveland the team and city continue exchanging public barbs over the matter.
A resolution as to whether or not the Browns will indeed be building a $2.4 billion stadium in Brook Park or funding a renovation to the existing stadium will receive more clarity in the coming months based on how much funding the team potentially receives from the state.
