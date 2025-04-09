Cleveland Browns Linked to Striking Trade for New York Jets Weapon
For all of the talk about how much the Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, they also must add some weapons to help whoever will be under center next season.
Right now, the Browns don't really have much of an answer at running back, as Jerome Ford is slated to be the top option and there isn't a whole lot behind him on the depth chart.
Cleveland has opted not to sign a halfback in free agency (at least so far), and while this upcoming NFL Draft features a deep class at the position, the Browns may want to search for a proven ball carrier.
That's why Bleacher Report's Alex Kay has listed Cleveland as one of four potential trade destination for New York Jets running back Breece Hall, suggesting that the Browns trade a third-round draft pick as well as a sixth-rounder to the Jets in exchange for the 23-year-old.
"Trading for Hall would immediately elevate Cleveland’s backfield," Kay wrote. "His presence would not only give the team a dynamic option who could shoulder a good portion of the rushing load, but he'd also help take the heat off whomever lines up under center for the Browns in 2025."
Hall struggled this past season, rushing for 876 yards and five touchdowns while averaging a pedestrian 4.2 yards per carry. He did, however, catching 57 passes for 483 yards and three scores, displaying his ability as a receiver out of the backfield.
Not only that, but the Iowa State product is just two years removed from finishing just shy of 1,000 yards rushing, and during that 2023 campaign, he hauled in 76 receptions.
The question is whether or not Cleveland would find surrendering a third-round selection too steep of a price for Hall, who is yet to actually record a 1,000-yard showing in three NFL seasons.
