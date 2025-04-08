NFL Exec Predicts Grim NFL Future for Browns' Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson has likely played his last snap as a member of the Cleveland Browns, but is it also possible that he has thrown his final pass in the NFL overall?
An NFC executive thinks so, surmising that Watson's career will likely be over once the Browns officially part ways with him.
"If released, I don't see anyone picking him up," the exec said, via Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN. "And then, down the road, the question will be, will he take low-QB money? Would he even be motivated to play at that point?"
Cleveland acquired Watson in an infamous blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans back in March 2022 and then proceeded to hand him a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract.
Since then, the 29-year-old has played in a grand total of 19 games with the Browns and hasn't exactly lived up to expectations. Far from it.
Throughout his tenure in Cleveland, Watson has accumulated 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 61.2 percent of his throws and posting an 80.7 passer rating. This past year, he threw for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three picks before tearing his Achilles after seveng games.
Remember: Watson was an MVP candidate with the Texans and made three straight Pro Bowl appearances between 2018 and 2020, so he has definitely been a great quarterback in the past. However, thanks to a very checkered injury history and some clear confidence issues, it's hard to imagine Watson ever regaining that form.
Maybe another team will decide to give Watson a chance on a one-year flier when his time with the Browns expires, but we may have seen the last of the Clemson product on the NFL level.
