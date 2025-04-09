Let's Be Honest About the Cleveland Browns' NFL Draft Plans
The last two months have featured endless speculation about what the Cleveland Browns will do with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft.
First, it looked like a shoo-in that they would be taking a quarterback. Then, Abdul Carter became the favorite. Now it appears to be Travis Hunter. Heck, some are saying that the Browns can draft Hunter at No. 2 and still end up with Shedeur Sanders later.
But let's be honest here: no one knows exactly what Cleveland is going to do.
We have heard too many conflicting reports and rumors to be able zero in on much of anything at this point. Different insiders have reported different things, and every week, new intel emerges.
More than likely, the Browns are throwing up a whole lot of smokescreens, and they probably love the fact that no one knows what they are thinking. In fact, this could really be a stroke of genius on the part of general manager Andrew Berry and the front office.
The more murky Cleveland's draft plans appear, the more difficult it will be for other teams to gauge how they should proceed, and when it comes to leverage in trades, that is exactly where the Browns want to be with the draft just a couple of weeks away.
We all know that Cleveland needs a quarterback more than anything else, which is why the its sudden apparent infatuation with Carter and Hunter strikes me as odd. Is it real? Or are the Browns just playing games here?
It's entirely possible that Cleveland is already locked and loaded with Sanders and this is all just one big ruse. Or maybe the Browns are going to pull a trick out of their sleeve that absolutely no one was expecting all along.
None of us really know what Cleveland is scheming. We can listen to all of the conjecture we want, but none of us are actually inside that front office to hear the daily discussions.
Whatever the case may be, the Browns are doing an incredible job of keeping everyone in the dark, and it could end up paying significant dividends for them on April 24.
Or maybe it will just cause the fan base more heartache.
