Browns, Vikings Named Trade Partners in Potential NFL Draft Deal
While there is some chatter ensuing about the Cleveland Browns potentially trading down from the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, there is also a chance that the Browns could trade back into the first round for an extra pick.
Why? Because Cleveland may want to get its hands on a quarterback on Day 1, and while Shedeur Sanders may be off the board, someone like Jaxson Dart may be available.
Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus has named the Browns as one team that could shake up the draft with a big trade, and he feels that Cleveland could look to acquire the 24th overall selection from the Minnesota Vikings.
"While Cleveland could wait until Pick No. 33 on Day 2, another team could leapfrog them into the back end of Round 1 and steal their target," McGuiness wrote. "The Minnesota Vikings are likely in the market to move down and accrue more picks, so Pick No. 24 is the ideal spot for a move-up from Pick No. 33."
McGuiness goes on to dub Dart and Jalen Milroe as potential targets for the Browns at No. 24, although Milroe would seem far less likely that high in the draft.
The general consensus is that Cleveland will select Travis Hunter with its top pick, although that would obviously change if the Browns move down from No. 2. If Cleveland does decide to trade the second overall pick, you have to wonder how that would affect the possibility of the Browns trading back into the first round.
