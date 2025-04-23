Browns' Monster Trade Proposal Lands Cowboys Superstar
The Cleveland Browns are preparing to finally make their selection with the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft this Thursday, and while most feel the Browns will select Travis Hunter, Cleveland could always trade the pick.
Kyle Soppe of Pro Football Network has put together a list of bold trades he feels could occur before the NFL Draft, and he has concocted a massive trade proposal in which the Browns would send the second overall pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for superstar Micah Parsons.
The overall package would consist of Cleveland shipping pick Nos. 2 and 67 along with a 2026 second-rounder and defensive end Isaiah McGuire to the Cowboys. Dallas would then send Parsons and the 12th overall pick back to the Browns.
This trade would absolutely rock the NFL landscape and would provide Cleveland with one of the best pass-rushing tandems ever in the form of Parsons and Myles Garrett. Soppe also feels the Browns would take a running back (potentially North Carolina's Omarion Hampton) at No. 12.
Parsons is preparing to enter the final year of his contract and has seen his name surface in trade speculation as a result. Still just 25 years old, Parsons has posted double-digit sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, accumulating 52.5 sacks in total.
Of course, the chances of this move happening seem very slim, as the Cowboys have not shown any indication that they would actually move Parsons. But it would certainly represent a very enticing move for Cleveland if it were on the table.
