Cleveland Browns Could Target These 3 Trade-Down Candidates Amid New Rumors
The 2025 NFL Draft is just two days away, which means Cleveland Browns' fans will finally receive an answer to who the franchise will select in the first round. But recent reports from an NFL insider may throw a curveball into the mix for the fanbase.
According to ESPN's Peter Schrager on Tuesday, general manager Andrew Berry has reportedly been fielding calls for the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.
Schrager did not mention which teams are in the mix for the No. 2 pick, however, there are mulitple teams in search of a quarterback, such as the New Orleans Saints. If Berry does end up trading down in this year's draft, here are three players to keep an eye on for the Browns.
Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
With Travis Hunter likely off the board in a trade-down scenario, there are still plenty of offensive weapons the Browns ro choose from, such as Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.
The junior pass catcher quickly emerged as the Longhorn's top receiver throughout the course of the 2024 season, finishing with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. While he only has one year of true solid production at the collegiate level, Golden's tape has clearly shown he could be an effective player in the NFL. His combination of smooth route-running and a 4.29 40-yard dash would make him the perfect complimentary piece to Jerry Jeudy.
Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M
Despite being one of the most polarizing players in this year's draft class, Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart could be a great fit for Cleveland's defensive line.
Stewart did not light up the stat sheet in his final season with the Aggies, as he ended the year with just two sacks. However, he still managed to rack up 33 quarterback hurries, along with an incredible performance at the combine. The 21-year-old received a perfect Relative Athletic Score of 10 after running a 4.59 40-yard dash and posting a 40-inch vertical.
If the Browns do opt to trade down, Stewart would not have to take over a typical "EDGE1" workload with Myles Garrett on the other side. This would allow for him to develop alongside one of the best pass rushers in the league while also taking pressure off of Garrett in the trenches.
Armand Membou, OL, Missouri
It's unclear where Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou will end up in the upcoming NFL Draft, but if he falls to Cleveland in this scenario, there should be no hesitation making this pick for Berry.
Membou gained the attention of many draft analysts over the course of the 2024 season after not allowing a single sack through 411 pass plays. There are concerns about his size, as he stands at 6-foot-4, 322 lbs., but his ability to be effective in a zone-based scheme makes him an intriguing player for head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. At the bare minimum, Membou could easily kick inside and play the guard position, which is still a need for the Browns heading into next season.
