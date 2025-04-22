Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Could Target These 3 Trade-Down Candidates Amid New Rumors

After recent reports of the Cleveland Browns potentially trading down in the 2025 NFL Draft, here are three names to look out for on Thursday.

Dylan Feltovich

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024.
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The 2025 NFL Draft is just two days away, which means Cleveland Browns' fans will finally receive an answer to who the franchise will select in the first round. But recent reports from an NFL insider may throw a curveball into the mix for the fanbase.

According to ESPN's Peter Schrager on Tuesday, general manager Andrew Berry has reportedly been fielding calls for the No. 2 pick in this year's draft.

Schrager did not mention which teams are in the mix for the No. 2 pick, however, there are mulitple teams in search of a quarterback, such as the New Orleans Saints. If Berry does end up trading down in this year's draft, here are three players to keep an eye on for the Browns.

Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden
Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) catches a pass in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff semi-final at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Travis Hunter likely off the board in a trade-down scenario, there are still plenty of offensive weapons the Browns ro choose from, such as Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

The junior pass catcher quickly emerged as the Longhorn's top receiver throughout the course of the 2024 season, finishing with 58 catches for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. While he only has one year of true solid production at the collegiate level, Golden's tape has clearly shown he could be an effective player in the NFL. His combination of smooth route-running and a 4.29 40-yard dash would make him the perfect complimentary piece to Jerry Jeudy.

Shemar Stewart, DE, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart
Sep 2, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) in action during the first half against the New Mexico Lobos at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Despite being one of the most polarizing players in this year's draft class, Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart could be a great fit for Cleveland's defensive line.

Stewart did not light up the stat sheet in his final season with the Aggies, as he ended the year with just two sacks. However, he still managed to rack up 33 quarterback hurries, along with an incredible performance at the combine. The 21-year-old received a perfect Relative Athletic Score of 10 after running a 4.59 40-yard dash and posting a 40-inch vertical.

If the Browns do opt to trade down, Stewart would not have to take over a typical "EDGE1" workload with Myles Garrett on the other side. This would allow for him to develop alongside one of the best pass rushers in the league while also taking pressure off of Garrett in the trenches.

Armand Membou, OL, Missouri

Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou
Oct 12, 2024; Amherst, Massachusetts, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Armand Membou (79) lines up against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first half at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

It's unclear where Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou will end up in the upcoming NFL Draft, but if he falls to Cleveland in this scenario, there should be no hesitation making this pick for Berry.

Membou gained the attention of many draft analysts over the course of the 2024 season after not allowing a single sack through 411 pass plays. There are concerns about his size, as he stands at 6-foot-4, 322 lbs., but his ability to be effective in a zone-based scheme makes him an intriguing player for head coach Kevin Stefanski's offense. At the bare minimum, Membou could easily kick inside and play the guard position, which is still a need for the Browns heading into next season.

Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage

MORE: Cleveland Browns Receive Massive Injury Update on Star Defender

MORE: Browns, Vikings Named Trade Partners in Potential NFL Draft Deal

MORE: Cleveland Browns Could Trade Key Defender During NFL Draft

MORE: Former Browns Star Hints That Cleveland Should Make Monstrous Draft-Night Deal

MORE: Browns Swipe Intriguing DB From AFC Team to Bolster Defense

Published
Dylan Feltovich
DYLAN FELTOVICH

Dylan Feltovich attended John Carroll University and started working for numerous sites in the On SI network in 2023 as a staff writer. He has covered high school and college events around the Northeast Ohio area for several years.

Home/Browns Opinion