Cleveland Browns Receive Massive Injury Update on Star Defender
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah suffered a scary neck injury back in October and had to be carted off the field as a result.
His status has remained up in the air ever since, and the Browns have been pretty tight-lipped other than to say that Owusu-Koramoah has been doing well.
Well, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has dropped a massive update on the former Pro Bowler, revealing a video that showed Owusu-Koramoah heading back into the building for the start of the team's offseason workout program.
Owusu-Koramoah greeted people outside the Browns facility on Tuesday, and he certainly seemed to be in good spirits. Of course, that doesn't necessarily mean that he will be participating in any football-related activities.
The 25-year-old registered 61 tackles, three sacks and an interception in eight games this past season and seemed well on his way to a second straight Pro Bowl appearance before his campaign was interrupted by the injury.
Owusu-Koramoah, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
After a couple of decent seasons to begin his professional career, the Hampton, Va. native broke out in 2023, racking up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a couple of picks and six passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl selection.
That led to the Browns signing Owusu-Koramoah to a three-year, $39 million contract extension last August.
Hopefully, the 6-foot-2, 221-pound star can get back on track during camp and return to the field in September. He would provide Cleveland's defense with a significant boost—both physically and emotionally—if he does.
