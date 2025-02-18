Browns Named Best Fit for Strange Nick Chubb Replacement
The Cleveland Browns definitely need to add a running back this offseason, as Nick Chubb is clearly past his prime, and Jerome Ford is not a lead back.
The Browns will have some intriguing options to consider in the coming months, and while they may be best served finding a Chubb replacement in the NFL Draft, ESPN's Matt Bowen has identified who he feels would be a great fit in free agency: J.K. Dobbins.
This is a bit odd because it would essentially be swapping one injury-prone halfback for another, but Bowen likes the upside that Dobbins brings.
"How about Dobbins signing with the Browns to replace Nick Chubb as Cleveland's new lead runner?" Bowen wrote. "The offense fits his traits well with both gap and zone schemes. And Dobbins looked explosive on the tape throughout last season, though he missed four games because of a knee sprain. He finished 2024 with 907 rushing yards and seven touchdowns."
No one has ever doubted Dobbins' ability. When healthy, he is actually a very good player. But that's just the thing: he is rarely on the field.
The 26-year-old entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens in 2020. After playing in 15 games during his rookie campaign, he proceeded to miss all of 2021 and then appeared in a grand total of nine contests between 2022 and 2023.
Overall, Dobbins has participated in 37 games over a span of five years. Not so sure that's the type of running back the Browns want to land to replace Chubb.
Again, the talent is there, but the durability is clearly not.
