Browns Pressed to Prioritize Sleeper WR in Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns definitely need to add some more weapons this offseason, as they have a whole lot of question marks outside of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.
While the Browns certainly must address their ailing backfield, they also need to solidify their receiving corps behind Jeudy. That doesn't necessarily mean they'll be in the market for Tee Higgins (news flash: they can't afford him), but it does mean they could look to bring in an auxiliary option at the position.
Matt Wilson of Dawgs By Nature has zeroed in on one player in particular: Los Angeles Chargers wide out Joshua Palmer.
"One of the most intriguing prospects for the team based on multiple attributes is Josh Palmer, who’s been a fairly valuable pass-catcher for Los Angeles over the past four seasons," Wilson wrote. "Much like Jerry Jeudy, Palmer can effectively play both in the slot and out wide at the NFL level as well."
Wilson went as far to call Palmer a "medium to high" priority for Cleveland in free agency.
Palmer is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played 15 games and caught 39 passes for 584 yards and a touchdown.
The 25-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of Tennessee, was selected by the Chargers in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
His best season came in 2022, when he hauled in 72 receptions for 769 yards and three scores. Otherwise, Palmer has not reached 600 yards in any of his other three campaigns.
The Toronto native certainly isn't a top-flight receiver, but he would definitely represent a solid addition to the Browns' aerial attack.
