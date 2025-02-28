Browns Predicted to Acquire Breakout Offensive Star
The Cleveland Browns are entering an incredibly difficult offseason in which they must traverse their lack of financial flexibility in order to somehow improve their roster.
The Browns have needs pretty much everywhere, which further complicates the issue, and to make matters worse, they aren't exactly an enticing destination right now.
But Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has singled out a budding star he feels Cleveland could sign in free agency: offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
"Alaric Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams would be an ideal target in a free-agency draft," Knox wrote. "Cleveland would have to creatively structure his contract—Jackson has a projected market value of $16 million annually—but the 26-year-old would help solve the Browns' second-biggest offensive need."
Jackson, who has spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, is not exactly a household name, but he is coming off of a very impressive 2024 campaign in which he registered a 78.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus.
The University of Iowa product went undrafted in 2021, but eventually landed with the Rams and did not actually get any legitimate playing time until 2022, when he started six games.
Then, in his third season, Jackson became a full-time starter, establishing himself as a clear up and comer at the tackle position.
He proceeded to quietly have a breakout year in 2024, and now, he is entering the free-agent market as one of the top offensive linemen available.
It may take some financial gymnastics for the Browns to be able to land Jackson, but he would certainly represent an outstanding pickup.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns Star Nick Chubb Gets Cryptic With Social Media Post
MORE: REPORT: Myles Garrett Rebuffs Browns Potential Contract Talks
MORE: REPORT: Browns GM Wants to Break the Bank for Myles Garrett
MORE: Travis Hunter Names Surprising Browns Star As Player He Emulates
MORE: Analyst Discloses Discouraging QB Prediction for Browns