Cleveland Browns Predicted to Make Wild NFL Draft Trade
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, and while there has been some deliberation as to what they will do with the selection, the general consensus is that they will stay put and select either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders.
But could the Browns actually trade down and still land a quarterback?
ESPN's Tony Grossi seems to believe so. In his latest mock draft, Grossi has Cleveland trading down to the No. 3 overall pick and selecting Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart at that spot.
Dart has been rising on draft boards in recent weeks, but very few have predicted him to land anywhere near the top five next month.
Now, in the case of the Browns, trading down would benefit them in that they would collect even more draft capital to fill out the rest of their ailing roster. And in this scenario, they would also be able to nab a quarterback with their top selection, as well.
But if Cleveland does plan on taking a signal-caller in the first round, it seems hard to believe that Dart is the target.
It would actually probably be more likely for the Browns to trade down to No. 3, select wide receiver Travis Hunter and then potentially take a quarterback like Jalen Milroe in the second round.
Whatever the case may be, Cleveland certainly needs to knock this NFL Draft out of the rpark following a 3-14 campaign. Not only that, but with Myles Garrett now under contract through 2030, it's time for the Browns to expedite the path to contention.
