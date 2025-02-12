One Browns Player That Would Love a Myles Garrett Trade
The Cleveland Browns will likely end up trading Myles Garrett this offseason, as the superstar pass rusher has requested to be dealt and is making sure that it is very public.
Garrett has been a lynchpin in the Browns' defense ever since being drafted in 2017, making six Pro Bowls and winning a Defensive Player of the Year award.
However, the time may have finally come for Cleveland to part ways with the former No. 1 overall pick, both to satisfy his demands and to facilitate a rebuild.
While losing Garrett will obviously sting, it may be a necessary evil for the Browns, and there is one player who even stands to benefit from it: defensive end Isaiah McGuire.
Cleveland selected McGuire in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and while he only played in four games during his rookie campaign, he saw much more extensive playing time in 2024, finishing with 36 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in 16 games.
McGuire played in 46 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps, and that number increased significantly following Cleveland's decision to trade edge rusher Za'Darius Smith at the deadline.
But now that Garrett could be on his way out, McGuire—who actually played in 90 percent of the Browns' defensive snaps in Week 17—could become the Browns' go-to pass rusher.
The 23-year-old displayed significant potential in 2024, registering an overall grade of 83.3 over at Pro Football Focus. That was 11th among 211 qualified edges.
McGuire was also very impressive over his final couple of collegiate campaigns at Missouri, particularly in 2021 when he racked up 68 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and six sacks.
Cleveland seems to have bagged an absolute steal in the Tulsa, Ok. native, and if Garrett gets traded, it would absolutely open up even more playing time for the youngster.
Now, on the flip side, one can argue that Garrett's absence would make things a bit tougher for McGuire, as he would no longer benefit from all of the attention that Garrett draws. But more playing time is never a bad thing, and McGuire is in line to receive a massive uptick in snaps if and when Garrett gets dealt in the coming months.
