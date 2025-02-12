Browns Predicted to Target Arch Manning in Dangerous Gamble
The Cleveland Browns don't have an answer at quarterback right now. However, they have the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, so they will just take one in April, right?
Well, not necessarily.
Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated feels that the Browns may employ a different strategy, which entails kickstarting a rebuild by trading defensive end Myles Garrett and then punting to 2026 for a quarterback, where they would then aim to land Texas Longhorns standout Arch Manning.
"Trading Garrett after the draft, which designates him as a post–June 1 cut and minimizes some of the dead money, will arm Cleveland for a run at the bigger prize looming at the end of this long and sordid path at some point in the distant future: A Manning to pair with family friend and owner Jimmy Haslam," Orr wrote.
Orr added that he does not think Cam Ward is "the prize," insinuating that Cleveland may not exactly be enamored with the signal-callers in this year's draft class.
Manning is widely viewed as a can't-miss prospect heading into 2025 and will surely be Texas' starter next season, and while it is certainly tempting to wait for him, it's also a dangerous proposition.
The 19-year-old may very well end up being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but there is no guarantee that the Browns will finish with the league's worst record.
There exists a world in which Cleveland can embrace a tank for Manning but then see its plans foiled. It's a risky gamble to say the least, especially considering when the Browns can just choose one of Ward or Shedeur Sanders this spring.
