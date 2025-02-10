Browns Predicted to Part Ways With Frustrating Weapon
The Cleveland Browns definitely need to add some more weapons this offseason, as Jerry Jeudy represents their only proven wide receiver.
The problem is that one of the Browns' top wide outs is slated to hit free agency: Elijah Moore. Or is it really that big of an issue?
Moore has largely been a disappointment throughout his two years in Cleveland and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he failed to provide the Browns with an actual downfield presence.
This was not lost on Sayre Bedinger of Factory of Sadness, who is predicting Cleveland to allow Moore to walk next month.
"Moore was third on the Browns this past year with 61 receptions, but he had just 531 receiving yards and really struggled to get going in his first two years with the Browns, averaging less than 10 yards per reception," Bedinger wrote. "That should be a criminal offense given his speed and the playmaking ability he showed while with the New York Jets."
The fact that Moore logged just 8.8 yards per catch this past season is certainly frustrating, and he also posted just 10.8 yards per reception during his first year with the Browns in 2023.
Moore might actually have a pretty decent market in free agency given his talent and speed, so he should be able to find another home fairly quickly.
But it seems pretty obvious that things have not exactly worked out for the 24-year-old in Cleveland, which may want to focus more on cultivating less experienced receivers like Cedric Tillman rather than giving Moore another shot in 2025.
The Browns may also want to consider selecting a wide out in the NFL Draft.
