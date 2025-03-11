Cleveland Browns Make Big Decision on Key Defender
There really isn't much the Cleveland Browns can do in NFL free agency, as they have a miserable financial situation and aren't exactly a marquee destination at this point anyway.
However, the Browns do need to get some things in order as far as their salary cap is concerned, especially after signing Myles Garrett to a massive contract extension.
Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com has revealed one thing Cleveland is already planning on doing to clear some money, and that's designating defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson as a post-June 1 cut.
The move will save the Browns $6.4 million in cap space, which is actually significant.
Tomlinson has two years remaining on his deal and carries cap hits of $11.5 million for those two seasons, so it would be definitely be wise for Cleveland to get out of his contract now when it has the chance.
It seems pretty clear that the Browns are not going to be making any truly significant decisions before the NFL Draft, so right now, Cleveland should absolutely prioritize clearing money for the future.
Tomlinson originally signed a four-year, $57 million pact with the Browns in 2023 and had a solid debut campaign in Cleveland, finishing with 28 tackles and three sacks. He posted nearly identical numbers in 2024, totaling 26 tackles and three sacks.
However, the veteran just turned 31 years old last month, and it's not like he's irreplaceable. It's definitely time for the Browns to get younger, and they could always select an interior defensive lineman in the draft.
