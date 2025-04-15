Browns Star Nick Chubb’s Latest Video Has Fans Buzzing
Nick Chubb is still a free agent, and the Cleveland Browns haven't really shown much interest in re-signing the running back. Not yet, anyway.
That may change after Chubb's recent workout video, in which he was shown squatting over 600 pounds of weight. Seems like his foot is just fine.
Not surprisingly, Browns fans are going wild in the comments on X.
"Seems like someone the #Browns should be interested in for the RB room," SleeperBrowns posted.
"The Pride of Cedartown GA needs to retire as a Cleveland Browns player!" wrote joe from stow.
"Cmon Browns RESIGN THIS MAN," commented another user.
"We should boycott the Browns until they resign Nick!" urged Barry Robb.
Of course, just because Chubb squatted a lot of weight does not necessarily mean he is still a top-flight running back. After all, in eight games this past season, he rushed for just 332 yards and threet touchdowns while averaging 3.3 yards per carry before breaking his foot.
And remember: the 29-year-old suffered a devastating knee injury in September 2023, which was the reason he wasn't able to make his 2024 debut until October.
Heck, last offseason, videos surfaced of Chubb lighting it up in the weight room, so he's just a strong guy in general. But that doesn't always translate onto the football field.
Perhaps Cleveland will ultimately bring Chubb back on a one-year deal, but expecting him to regain his four-time Pro Bowl form is probably asking a bit too much.
Plus, the Browns may draft a halfback later this month.
