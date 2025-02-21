Browns Starter Undergoes Notable Procedure to Address Injury
It's been a tumultuous first two years in the NFL for Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Dawand Jones.
The Ohio State product saw his rookie campaign cut short by a torn MCL in 2023. Then, this past fall, another injury stole his season after fracturing his left ankle in a Week 11 loss to the Saints.
The ankle wasn't the only ailment that disrupted Jones season, however.
According to multiple reports, the fourth-round pick recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to address a lingering issue he played through last year. The problem reportedly stemmed from his 2023 MCL injury.
Fortunately, neither injury is expected to interrupt his availability for the 2025 season. Jones is in line to begin running soon and will be ready for camp.
Jones is destined to play an important role in Cleveland's offseason plans. The franchise is unlikely to re-sign 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr., who has been a starter at left tackle the last five years.
Prior to his broken ankle, the Browns gave Jones some run at left tackle to see how he would fair. He actually held his own for three straight weeks, providing some hope that the team may have its future left tackle on the roster already.
Jones, by trade, is a right tackle though, but with Jack Conklin finally healthy and playing at a high level last season, there's a potential opportunity for Jones on the opposite side – provided he's healthy.
Even if the Browns choose to address the left tackle position during the offseason, Jones could just become the team's top swing tackle.
It's a good problem to have. Now, it's just about Jones getting back to full-strength ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: NFL Draft Analyst Shares Key Reason Why Cam Ward is Best Fit for Browns
MORE: Cleveland Browns Should Consider This Blockbuster QB Trade
MORE: Detroit Lions Star Eyes Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett for Team-Up
MORE: Browns Teammate Reveals How Cleveland Can Keep Myles Garrett
MORE: Browns Once Again Named Potential Aaron Rodgers Destination