Detroit Lions Star Eyes Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett for Team-Up
All of the talk surrounding the Cleveland Browns recently has been about Myles Garrett and the public trade request that the superstar pass rusher has made.
Right now, it is widely expected that Garrett will end up being traded during the offseason. However, there are a lot of questions about which team might be able to end up acquiring Garrett.
Almost every team in the NFL has been linked as a potential trade suitor. There are a select few who could actually make sense as a trade partner.
One of those teams that could make sense for Garrett is the Detroit Lions.
With that being said, Lions star Aidan Hutchinson has revealed that he has discussed the idea of taming up with Garrett.
“If me and Myles were to pair up, that would be deadly, you know?” Hutchinson said. “I was talking to him, we were at the Honors, and we were just talking about what could be. And although it’s probably unlikely, I think I would be thrilled to play next to him if it were to happen.”
Garrett and Hutchinson would be ridiculously dominant playing alongside each other. They would form the clear-cut best pass rushing duo in the NFL.
During the 2024 season with the Browns, Garrett racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a defended pass.
Hutchinson, on the other hand, is coming off of a season that saw him break his leg after just five games. In those five games, he put up monster numbers with 19 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Looking ahead to the 2025 season, Detroit is already a Super Bowl contender. Adding Garrett would take those chances to the next level. It's a move that the Lions would likely have heavy interest in making.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing with Garrett. Keep an eye on Detroit as a potential trade destination for Garrett if the Browns do end up moving him.
