Cleveland Browns Should Consider This Blockbuster QB Trade
The Cleveland Browns find themselves once again in need of a quarterback entering the 2025 NFL offseason. They have been connected to quite a few potential options, but there is an intriguing player who no very few have thought about as a possible target.
How about a blockbuster trade for Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray?
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team has named Murray as a potential "surprise NFL trade candidate" this offseason. Would the Cardinals actually trade him?
"Being a dual-threat helps Murray bring more value. He's averaged more than 500 yards and six touchdowns on the ground each season. Arizona still has Murray on its books for another four years and $29.9 million guaranteed, but he'll be angling for more soon," Valentino wrote.
"That looming new deal to get more guaranteed dollars is what could trigger an early trade. Does Arizona want to make Murray more than the 10th-highest-paid quarterback as he is now? If not, then calling the Jets, Giants, or Raiders could be the fastest way to sell high on Murray and help this regime revamp with a rookie in 2025 or 2026."
If Arizona is open to the idea, the Browns should absolutely be a buyer. Murray still has legitimate star talent and is coming off of a solid 2024 season.
During the 2024 season, Murray ended up playing in all 17 games. He completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 3,851 yards, 21 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Murray also picked up 572 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Those numbers would be a huge upgrade from what Cleveland has been working with under center.
At 27 years old, Murray still has the ability to be a long-term franchise quarterback. He is well worth looking into if there is any chance that Arizona could actually trade him.
Acquiring Murray would not come cheap. It's likely that the Browns would have to part ways with a first or second round pick and then some. However, there are very few options that would be more impactful to help Cleveland continue competing to win now and for years to come.
Granted, this is not a very likely option. But, it's something to keep an eye on. If the Cardinals make him available or even slightly available as Valentino suggests, the Browns should pursue a trade for him.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Detroit Lions Star Eyes Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett for Team-Up
MORE: Browns Teammate Reveals How Cleveland Can Keep Myles Garrett
MORE: Browns Once Again Named Potential Aaron Rodgers Destination
MORE: Former Browns QB Compares Potential Target to C.J. Stroud
MORE: Justin Jefferson Makes Vikings Pitch to Browns' Myles Garrett