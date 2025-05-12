Cleveland Browns Take Flier on Interesting Undrafted Wide Receiver
At the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp over the weekend, all eyes were on quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. However, as the pair of draft picks threw the ball all over Cleveland's practice field in Berea, Ohio, it was one of the rookies catching passes from Gabriel and Sanders that caught the team's attention.
Wide receiver Luke Floriea, a local product from Mentor, Ohio, signed with the Cleveland Browns on Monday after trying out for the team at rookie minicamp. Floriea went undrafted out of Kent State, but earned a spot on the Browns' training camp roster after a strong weekend performance.
Floriea made several sideline catches, including this endzone grab on a pass from Sanders:
Gabriel also found the 5-foot-8, 170-pound receiver, targeting the wideout downfield with another catch on the sideline that the team shared in a social media post:
Floriea spent five seasons with the Golden Flashes, hauling in 100 catches for 1,321 yards and 12 touchdowns in 48 collegiate games. During the 2024 season, Floriea led Kent State with 44 receptions, also totaling 688 yards and seven scores. However, the Flashes finished the season 0-12, resulting in zero players being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
With four quarterbacks competing for the starting job in Gabriel, Sanders, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, the Browns have brought in multiple receivers to catch passes from them. Cleveland also signed undrafted Western Kentucky wide receiver Kisean Johnson to a free agent contract on Monday, likely looking to find a "diamond in the rough" to pair with Pro Bowl pass-catcher Jerry Jeudy.