Cleveland Browns Tie For Third Most Players In Top 10 Positional Rankings
The Cleveland Browns have an excellent roster on paper. This is something that fans and media have been discussing for a while. A recent survey of NFL executives, coaches and scouts confirms that the general consensus around the league is that the belief in the quality on the Browns' roster is about the same.
ESPN recently surveyed a bunch of NFL personnel in order to create a list of the top 10 NFL players at every single position group. Over the last 11 days, they have been releasing those rankings. Now that the complete results have been released, we have confirmation of how many Browns' players made the rankings. Before getting into those figures, Jeremy Fowler explained how the rankings were created.
"Voters gave us their best 10 players at a position, then we compiled the results and ranked candidates based on number of top-10 votes, composite average and dozens of interviews, with research and film study help from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen," wrote Fowler. "In total, nearly 80 voters submitted a ballot on at least one position, and in many cases all positions. Additional voting and follow-up calls with those surveyed helped us break any ties."
After finally compiling all of the information and publishing the rankings for each position group, the Cleveland Browns ended up tied for No. 3 in most players to make the rankings. The San Francisco 49ers sit alone at the top with nine players. The Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens all tied for second most with seven. The Browns, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles all had six.
Here is a quick recap of each Browns' player to make the rankings:
- Running Back - Nick Chubb - No. 3
- Edge Rusher - Myles Garrett - No. 1
- Tight End - David Njoku - No. 6
- Interior Offensive Line - Joel Bitonio - No. 5
- Off-Ball Linebacker - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - No. 6
- Cornerback - Denzel Ward - No. 2
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller and wide receiver Amari Cooper were listed as honorable mentions and just missed the Top 10 at their respective positions.
It is certainly good to see the Browns' roster get plenty of respect around the NFL.