Browns' Head-Scratching Trade Proposal Lands Pro Bowl Weapon in Cleveland
The Cleveland Browns definitely need to add some playmakers, as they failed to select a wide receiver in the NFL Draft and have only added Diontae Johnson via free agency.
The problem for the Browns is that the market has run dry, and there really aren't very many realistic trade candidates available right now.
However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has identified who he feels would represent a viable trade target for Cleveland: Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.
The Falcons are looking to move the former Pro Bowler, and Knox suggests that the Browns send cornerback Greg Newsome II to Atlanta in exchange for him.
"While player-for-player swaps are rare, this one could make sense for both teams," Knox wrote. "Pitts hasn't really been an offensive centerpiece since his rookie season, and the Falcons may not want to pay him market value long-term. Newsome has been mostly solid for the Browns, when healthy, but Cleveland needs to think about its offensive future."
Here's the thing, though: the Browns already have David Njoku under contract through 2025, and they just used a Day 2 pick on Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin, who posted video game like numbers on the collegiate level.
Taking those things into consideration, the chances of Cleveland trading for Pitts are slim to none. If anything, the Browns would attempt to move Njoku in order to clear some room for Fannin.
It should also be noted that Pitts is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, so swinging a deal for the former first-round pick — who has a 1,000-yard campaign under his belt — just wouldn't make much sense for Cleveland.
