Cleveland Browns Urged To Pull Off Big Trade with Kansas City Chiefs
The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for the start of the 2024 NFL season that they hope will bring a playoff berth with it.
While there are still many questions surrounding the team, there are a lot of reasons for optimism as well. Deshaun Watson's potential for a breakout season and Nick Chubb's return to the field are just two of those reasons.
Right now, the roster appears to be relatively set for the 2024 season. However, the Browns would likely still jump at the ability to make a move if it makes sense.
Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has proposed that the team could make a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.
That trade would send offensive lineman Jack Conklin to the Chiefs in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.
"Ideally, the Chiefs would be able to add a veteran tackle to the mix. That's tough to do this time of year, but the Browns have a unique situation that could open a window. Jack Conklin has been one of the better right tackles in the league, but an injury forced him out of the lineup last season, and rookie Dawand Jones looked good in his spot."
Ballentine does make a good point. Dawand Jones did look very good as the starting right tackle. That could leave Conklin available for a trade that adds future assets for Cleveland.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Conklin is an intimidating presence on the offensive line. Keeping Watson healthy and upright will be a top priority, which could to the Browns not having interest in moving him.
That being said, acquiring a third and fifth-round pick for him is very good value. Cleveland would have to seriously consider the trade if it was offered.
Obviously, it is simply speculation and a hypothetical trade scenario. Nothing has actually connected Kansas City to trying to pull this deal off with the Browns.
Moving on from Conklin would be a tough decision to make. Cleveland does need to put itself in a position to get as much talent as they can over the next couple of years.
If Conklin could be moved without jeopardizing the offensive line, this would be an ideal return to get for him.