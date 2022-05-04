Skip to main content

Cleveland Browns won’t play any international games this season

All 17 of the Cleveland Browns games this season, will be played in the United States.

The NFL has released their international schedule for the upcoming season and the Cleveland Browns will not participate. None of the team’s 17 games will be played outside of the United States.

NFL has put an emphasis on traveling outside of the country for games, to get to play in front of the international viewers. There’s even been talk of getting a team in London or Mexico City. The NFL has turned into a business that has eyes everywhere.

The travel for these games is tough though, so I doubt the Browns have a problem with being left out. You leave early to mid-week for a Sunday game, you’re going to miss out on some practice time. Some teams don’t play well traveling to the west coast from the east, and vise versa. That will be the case with traveling to another county.

This year’s NFL slate for international games will look like this.

United Kingdom

Minnesota Vikings vs

New Orleans Saints

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 2, 9:30am ET

NFL Network

United Kingdom

New York Giants vs

Green Bay Packers

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 9, 9:30am ET

Scroll to Continue

Read More

NFL Network

United Kingdom

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium 

October 30, 9:30am 

ETESPN+

Germany

Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay BuccaneersAllianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern MunichNovember 13, 9:30am ETNFL Network

Mexico

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals 

November 21, 2022

 8:15pm 

ETESPN

Browns will not have any international games this year.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Browns Training Camp Helmet
News

Cleveland Browns to Hire Philadelphia Eagles Executive as next VP of Football Operations

By Brandon Little14 hours ago
Dec 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Troy Hill (22) during the game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium. The Jets defeated the Rams 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Troy Hill feels disrespected after Browns traded cornerback to Rams

By Brandon Little22 hours ago
Oct 10, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; LSU Tigers kicker Cade York (36) kicks a field goal as punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) holds during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

4 Reasons 4th Round Pick was Prudent Investment in Kicker Cade York

By Pete SmithMay 3, 2022
B23351F9-C164-499B-B8E9-7747BB8554DA
News

Cleveland Browns rookie Perrion Winfrey recruiting Jadeveon Clowney back

By Brandon LittleMay 2, 2022
Sep 20, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson stands before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Investigation concludes in case of Cleveland Browns alleged tanking

By Brandon LittleMay 2, 2022
Oct 2, 2016; Landover, MD, USA; Detail view of Cleveland Browns helmet against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Washington Redskins wins 31 - 20. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns sign a tight end who has never played college football

By Brandon LittleMay 2, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) gives a thumbs up during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Where Browns go from here to Fill Out Roster, Why the Calendar Plays an Important Role

By Pete SmithMay 2, 2022
43B07DBD-7216-49CB-9B4B-BD97D8EFD7B0
News

Browns cut two kickers, giving Cade York the big opportunity

By Brandon LittleMay 2, 2022