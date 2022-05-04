Cleveland Browns won’t play any international games this season

All 17 of the Cleveland Browns games this season, will be played in the United States.

The NFL has released their international schedule for the upcoming season and the Cleveland Browns will not participate. None of the team’s 17 games will be played outside of the United States.

NFL has put an emphasis on traveling outside of the country for games, to get to play in front of the international viewers. There’s even been talk of getting a team in London or Mexico City. The NFL has turned into a business that has eyes everywhere.

The travel for these games is tough though, so I doubt the Browns have a problem with being left out. You leave early to mid-week for a Sunday game, you’re going to miss out on some practice time. Some teams don’t play well traveling to the west coast from the east, and vise versa. That will be the case with traveling to another county.

This year’s NFL slate for international games will look like this.

United Kingdom

Minnesota Vikings vs

New Orleans Saints

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 2, 9:30am ET

NFL Network

United Kingdom

New York Giants vs

Green Bay Packers

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

October 9, 9:30am ET

NFL Network

United Kingdom

Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium

October 30, 9:30am

ETESPN+

Germany

Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay BuccaneersAllianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern MunichNovember 13, 9:30am ETNFL Network

Mexico

San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals

November 21, 2022

8:15pm

ETESPN

Browns will not have any international games this year.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!