Cleveland Browns won’t play any international games this season
The NFL has released their international schedule for the upcoming season and the Cleveland Browns will not participate. None of the team’s 17 games will be played outside of the United States.
NFL has put an emphasis on traveling outside of the country for games, to get to play in front of the international viewers. There’s even been talk of getting a team in London or Mexico City. The NFL has turned into a business that has eyes everywhere.
The travel for these games is tough though, so I doubt the Browns have a problem with being left out. You leave early to mid-week for a Sunday game, you’re going to miss out on some practice time. Some teams don’t play well traveling to the west coast from the east, and vise versa. That will be the case with traveling to another county.
This year’s NFL slate for international games will look like this.
United Kingdom
Minnesota Vikings vs
New Orleans Saints
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
October 2, 9:30am ET
NFL Network
United Kingdom
New York Giants vs
Green Bay Packers
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
October 9, 9:30am ET
Read More
NFL Network
United Kingdom
Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars Wembley Stadium
October 30, 9:30am
ETESPN+
Germany
Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay BuccaneersAllianz Arena – Home of FC Bayern MunichNovember 13, 9:30am ETNFL Network
Mexico
San Francisco 49ers vs Arizona Cardinals
November 21, 2022
8:15pm
ETESPN
Browns will not have any international games this year.
