AFC Rival Named Trade Destination For Browns TE
The Cleveland Browns are clearly in selling mode, as they already traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills earlier in the week.
So, who else could be available between now and the Nov. 5 NFL deadline?
Khaled Elsayed of Pro Football Focus has revealed another Browns playmaker that could be on the move: tight end Jordan Akins.
Elsayed has tabbed the Denver Broncos as a potential destination for Akins, given the Broncos' rather surprising 4-3 start coupled with the fact that they have gotten incredibly limited production from the tight end position.
Akins is Cleveland's No. 2 tight end behind David Njoku (who could be a surprising trade candidate himself), but he has gotten more playing time than expected thus far in 2024 as a result of injuries to Njoku.
Through the first six weeks of the season, Akins has logged 12 catches for 98 yards and a touchdown, already nearing his output for all of 2023 when he totaled 15 grabs for 132 yards.
Akins began his career with the Houston Texans in 2018 and has been moderately productive throughout his NFL tenure, posting three seasons of over 400 receiving yards. His best campaign came in 2022, when he hauled in 37 receptions for 495 yards and five scores.
However, the 32-year-old has yet to hit 500 yards in any individual year.
Still, considering how little Denver has been able to squeeze out of its tight ends through the team's first seven games, Akins would actually represent a rather significant upgrade.
It's also hard to imagine that Akins would be expensive, so the Browns may be willing to move the veteran for a late-round draft pick.