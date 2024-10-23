Lions Could Make Huge Trade Offer for Browns Superstar
Rumors have been running rampant surrounding the Cleveland Browns over the last couple of weeks. With the team now just 1-6 and Deshaun Watson out for the season due to a torn Achilles, the rumors are ticking up another notch.
A lot of the most recent rumors have had to do with superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
It was reported by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated that teams are doing some "fishing" when it comes to Garrett. More than likely, there will be trade calls leading up to the deadline on some of the Browns' bigger stars.
Following that news, speculation has been going wild about whether or not Cleveland could trade Garrett. While it's very unlikely that they would move him, they could very well ge blown away by an offer that forces them to consider the option.
Bleacher Report threw out some suggestions of trade partners and the trade packages that could come up for Garrett.
The Detroit Lions were one of the teams mentioned as a potential suitor for Garrett and they also suggested a trade package that could be offered.
Cleveland Browns Receive: 2025 First-Round Pick, 2026 First-Round Pick, 2026 Third Round Pick (becomes a 2026 second-round pick if Detroit reaches the Super Bowl)
Detroit Lions Receive: Myles Garrett
That is a lot of draft capital that would be coming to the Browns. Following the trade to acquire Watson a few years back, Cleveland has not had a lot of valuable draft assets to work with.
Being able to acquire two first-round picks and a third or potentially second-round pick as well would be tough to pass up.
However, this might not be quite enough. The Lions could sweeten the offer a bit more by offering young quarterback Hendon Hooker along with the above trade package.
At the very least, this option would be something that the Browns would have to consider. Garrett is an elite superstar and one of the best edge rushers that the NFL has ever seen, but he is 28 years old. Does Cleveland think it can build a championship roster over the next three to four years?
It's possible that they could. But, it's also possible that they would simply be a mediocre team until Garrett is past his prime.
Making a move now while his value is at an all-time high could be a good business decision.
Again, it's very unlikely that the Browns will trade Garrett. It would be shocking if they did, but crazier things have happened.