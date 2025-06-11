ESPN Host Goes Scorched Earth on Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett delivered some juicy comments earlier this week, saying that he is hoping to put new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in his "graveyard," which is basically a Halloween decoration in Garrett's yard featuring tombstones of all the signal-callers he has sacked.
While the remark seemed incendiary, it was generally innocuous. Garrett didn't make any guarantees about beating the Steelers. All he said is that he is looking forward to sacking Rodgers.
Well, an ESPN radio host did not exactly take so kindly to Garrett's declaration and brutally ripped the former Defensive Player of the Year and the Browns.
"Myles Garrett needs to relax," ESPN's Pete Costello said on Unsportsmanlike. "... You guys stink. You have like six quarterbacks, you won three games last year. Let's not start talking a bunch a smack about a team that's already clearly better than you guys."
No one would deny that Pittsburgh is better than Cleveland, but to be fair to Garrett, he was literally asked what he thought of Rodgers joining the Steelers. What was he supposed to say? That he can't wait for the Browns to lose to their hated AFC North rivals?
Garrett is one of the best players in football and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 47 tackles, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles. He has logged seven straight double-digit sack seasons, has made consecutive Pro Bowl appearances (six overall) and has also earned four First-Team All-Pro selections. The guy can talk some smack if he wants to.
Now, will it come back to bite the 29-year-old when he first faces Pittsburgh in Week 4? Maybe, but no one is expecting Cleveland to be better than the Steelers this year anyway. How about we just let Garrett and the Browns have some fun?
