ESPN Insiders Uncover Potential Browns' Future of Deshaun Watson
For all intents and purposes, Deshaun Watson's tenure with the Cleveland Browns is over.
Team owner Jimmy Haslam seemed to suggest as much at the NFL owner's meetings last week. Haslam called the move "a big swing and a miss," talked about the team digging themselves out of the hole they're in because of it, and took the blame for the now regrettable blockbuster trade.
For now, the Browns are stuck with Watson on the roster, but he'll spend most of the 2025 season – or even all of it – rehabbing from a twice-ruptured Achilles. Healthy or not, releasing him would incur a $173 million dead cap hit for Cleveland.
That makes it virtually impossible to move on from him this year, and so he'll be around, while the Browns rebuild their quarterback room without him in mind.
Parting ways with Watson will get a little easier next year, though. Designating him as a post-June 1 cut in 2026 would still come with some massive cap responsibilities for Cleveland, but it's more manageable.
Pulling that lever would be the official end of Watson's time in Cleveland. It could simultaneously be the end of his NFL career as well.
According to some new reporting from NFL insider for ESPN Jeremy Fowler and ESPN's Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, there are varying perspectives of what potentially will happen to Watson's career following a potential release from the Browns.
"If released, I don't see anyone picking him up," one NFC executive told ESPN. "And then, down the road, the question will be, will he take low-QB money? Would he even be motivated to play at that point?"
An agent who spoke to ESPN had a different perspective on the potential outcome.
"The league is forgiving with quarterbacks that have exhibited high-level talent," said the agent. "There is a shortage of good QB play. That's why I think a team could take a chance on him if he proves healthy. Some owners could have a problem with that because of the past, but not all."
For now, it's all a moot point. Watson is a Cleveland Brown until further notice. But what his future holds beyond 2025 will be fascinating to watch unfold.
