Expert Reveals One Available Free Agent Browns Must Target
The Cleveland Browns have been diligent in upgrading their roster around the edges on both sides of the ball during this year's free agency period, with multiple veteran touchups, with improvements on the offensive line including names like Teven Jenkins and Cornelius Lucas, or in the front seven with Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Devin Bush.
However, even with those acquisitions in place, perhaps this team could be best served to look at dabbling into the market once more to give this team an extra boost for the season ahead. And in the eyes of some, the Browns may not have to get that creative when searching for their best available option to sign.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox sees the Browns' best available free agent signing being none other than Nick Chubb, notably due to the fact that Cleveland could have a good chance to sign him on a team-friendly deal.
"Bringing back running back Nick Chubb might be the best free-agent move Cleveland can still make," Knox wrote. "Injuries have cost Chubb most of the past two seasons, but he's a fan favorite and has been the face of the Browns' offense when healthy. With no other team targeting Chubb through nearly a month of free agency, the Browns may have a chance to re-sign him at a team-friendly price."
Of course, the biggest factor to note when considering a Chubb signing is the health factor, and following two seasons of which the Browns back has suffered from seasons derailed due to shaky health, it's hard to hammer out any long-term committment with the veteran rusher without total confidence he'll produce up to his standard.
Yet, if the Browns could secure Chubb's services on a cheap, short-term deal that doesn't lock the team into any more financial burdens than they already suffer from, then the fit between the two sides makes almost too much sense.
The Browns' backfield can remain a steady unit when led by Jerome Ford, but it's hard to turn down the opportunity to let Chubb get another run this coming season without taking on much risk from a financial perspective.
Cleveland could be primed to take a young runner in this year's draft, considering their backfield situation, but if Chubb is willing to come to terms on a deal that makes sense for the Browns, don't rule out a return for the longtime Brown just yet.
