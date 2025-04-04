Browns Could Make NFL Draft Trade That Would Frustrate Fans
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft, but there has been some speculation that the Browns could potentially trade down.
Given that Cleveland does not appear to be enamored with Shedeur Sanders, this doesn't come as much of a surprise, and the Browns could always move down in the draft order, acquire some more picks and still take a quarterback.
But how far down would Cleveland be willing to move?
Well, Scott Petrak of Browns Zone thinks it's a possibility that could potentially trade out of the No. 2 pick and fall at the back end of the first round, which may frustrate the fan base.
"But this draft is considered deep, with good players available throughout the first three rounds," Petrak wrote. "So the Browns could try to maximize the value of the No. 2 pick and drop as low as 15-20. That might not sit well with anxious fans, but if they got a bundle of picks in return, the Browns may be willing to do it."
Cleveland would certainly need to land a king's ransom for the second overall selection in order to move down into that range, and even then, Browns fans would probably not too happy.
Even if Cleveland doesn't take a quarterback at No. 2, it will likely have the opportunity to nab one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, both of whom are considered generational talents.
Yes, this draft class is deep, but the Browns need elite talent, so trading out of the top 10 entirely may not exactly be the best course of action.
Read More Cleveland Browns Coverage
MORE: Browns' Owner Sends Stern Message to Myles Garrett
MORE: Browns Holding Pivotal Meeting With Two Top Draft Prospects
MORE: Cleveland Browns Linked to Interesting Arch Manning Rumors
MORE: Insider Poses Interesting Travis Hunter Theory for Browns
MORE: Analyst Has Strong Draft Prediction for Possible Browns’ Target Shedeur Sanders