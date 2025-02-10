Recently Fired Browns Assistant Lands New Job With Cowboys
In the circle of life that is being an NFL coach, when one door closes, there is often another one opening.
That's the case for former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, who was fired less than 24 hours after the conclusion of a 3-14 campaign by the Browns last month. It didn't take too long for Dorsey to land on his feet though, as reports on Monday indicate he'll be joining the Dallas Cowboys and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Dorsey will serve as the Cowboys new OC, working closely as Schottenheimer's right-hand man. It's a similar setup to his time in Cleveland, where Dorsey worked closely with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski.
At the start of the 2024 season, Stefanski actually retained the play-calling duties as he had done during his first four seasons with the franchise. Following a 1-6 start to the season, however, Stefanski opted for handing over those responsibilities to his OC, hoping to provide a spark to his team.
Despite a surprising 29-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens in Dorsey's first game calling plays, that spark never actually materialized though.
Cleveland finished the season ranked in the middle of the league in passing yards. Conversely, it was a dismal 29th in rushing yards. The Browns also paced the league in giveaways, allowing for an NFL worst -22 turnover differential, and finished with the worst third-down offense in football.
There is no indication right now whether Dorsey will handle play-calling or go back to more of a supporting role for America's team.
