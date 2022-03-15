Skip to main content

Houston Texans signing former Browns safety M.J. Stewart

M.J. Stewart is heading to the Texans to play with Houston. The Browns will have to replace the back-up safety.

MJ Stewart will not be back in orange and brown next season. The safety is signing with the Houston Texans, per a report.

Signing with the Texans likely gives Stewart a chance at an expanded role. Stewart would have been the Browns’ third safety at best, behind John Johnson III and Grant Delpit.

Stewart was brought over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The safety appeared in 29 games for Cleveland, including three starts. Stewart had two interceptions in 2020, none in 2021.

Browns received good back-up play from Stewart and will have to replace him. The former Brown had a career high 47 tackles in 2021.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Browns center JC Tretter (64) blocks for Baker Mayfield during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] BrownsTretter
News

Browns Release C J.C. Tretter

By Pete Smith46 seconds ago
Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich (50) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Trading LB Mack Wilson to Patriots for EDGE Chase Winovich

By Pete Smith2 hours ago
201C970D-AD15-43D7-9516-CF745EB45AA6
News

Browns to meet with QB Deshaun Watson today

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Taven Bryan (93) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Agree to Terms with Former Jacksonville Jaguars DT Taven Bryan

By Pete Smith17 hours ago
Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of the NFL Shield logo on the field before Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

AFC North Free Agency Moves

By Brandon Little21 hours ago
Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) defends against Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) as Landry goes for a catch during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. The play was ruled incomplete. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns release WR Jarvis Landry, save $15 million

By Brandon Little23 hours ago
Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) celebrates after sacking San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (not pictured) in the first quarter during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Browns have done homework on pass rusher Za’Darius Smith

By Brandon LittleMar 14, 2022
Oct 3, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Browns not sold on Baker Mayfield, taking calls

By Brandon LittleMar 14, 2022