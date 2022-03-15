Houston Texans signing former Browns safety M.J. Stewart

M.J. Stewart is heading to the Texans to play with Houston. The Browns will have to replace the back-up safety.

MJ Stewart will not be back in orange and brown next season. The safety is signing with the Houston Texans, per a report.

Signing with the Texans likely gives Stewart a chance at an expanded role. Stewart would have been the Browns’ third safety at best, behind John Johnson III and Grant Delpit.

Stewart was brought over from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The safety appeared in 29 games for Cleveland, including three starts. Stewart had two interceptions in 2020, none in 2021.

Browns received good back-up play from Stewart and will have to replace him. The former Brown had a career high 47 tackles in 2021.

