NFC Team Makes Perfect Sense As Trade Suitor for Browns' Young QB
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly open to the idea of trading young quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson ahead of the regular season.
A 2023 fifth-round pick at No. 140 overall, Thompson-Robinson has been a player that the Browns have been high on. However, if the right offer presents itself, he is far from untouchable.
Thompson-Robinson played in eight games as a rookie in 2023, completing 53.6 percent of his pass attempts for 440 yards, a touchdown, and four interceptions. He also picked up 65 yards on the ground.
While he didn't take the starting job and run with it as a rookie, there is no denying the talent and potential that he possesses. If he's truly available for trade, there are a handful of teams that could make sense as a potential trade suitor.
Arguably the team that makes the most sense resides in the NFC East. Of course, that team is none other than the New York Giants.
Right now, the Giants have one of the worst quarterback situations in the NFL. Daniel Jones appears to be the likely starter, but has looked awful during preseason action. Drew Lock is the primary backup, but he is far from being a proven NFL starter either.
Should New York want to bring in another option that could play if needed or that they could develop for next year, Thompson-Robinson would make a ton of sense.
At just 24 years old, the Giants would have a player that they could develop. They wouldn't need to force him onto the field, or they could opt to give him playing time and develop him that way.
What would it take for Cleveland to move on from Thompson-Robinson? More than likely it would be in the third-round pick area. Perhaps a fourth-round pick would be enough if it's a high pick like New York is expected to have.
If that is indeed the asking price, the Giants should jump at it.
As for the Browns, they would move forward with Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Tyler Huntley at the quarterback position. That would put them in a great situation as well.
To this point in time, there have been no reports connecting New York to Cleveland as potential suitor for Thompson-Robinson. But, if the Browns made him fully available, it would not be surprising to see the Giants end up being heavily interested.