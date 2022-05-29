Skip to main content

Nick Chubb Ranks High on top Running Backs List

See where Nick Chubb ranks on Pro Football Focus’ list of top running backs in the NFL.

Nick Chubb is one of the NFL’s top running backs, one thing that sticks out about him, is consistency. Since coming into the league in 2018 Chubb has strung together 4,816 rushing yards and three straight 1,000-yard seasons. It would have been four, but he came up just short in his rookie season with 996 yards.

Pro Football Focus put out a list of the game’s top running backs. It’s made up of four tiers. Elite, elite when at full strength, good starters, and solid starters.

Chubb comes in at No. 2, just behind Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. The two running backs were the only backs graded as “elite”. Derrick Henry was put into the group of the elite when at full strength, the same with Christian McCaffrey.

“Chubb hasn’t shouldered the same workload as some of the other names joining him atop this list, but he has a case as the best pure runner in the NFL since he was drafted in 2018. Over the last four seasons, Chubb ranks first among all qualifying running backs in PFF rushing grade (93.1), yards after contact per rushing attempt (4.1) and missed tackles forced per rushing attempt (0.25). Chubb is coming off a career-worst 80.6 PFF rushing grade in a 2021 season was marred by injuries, but there’s little reason to expect he won’t return as one of the NFL’s most difficult tackling assignments in 2022.”

Chubb is deserving of such a listing and will continue to churn out production for the Browns. Cleveland is blessed with their backfield and will continue to utilize it as long as they can. The running back’s shelf life isn’t long, so appreciate Chubb while you can.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here.

