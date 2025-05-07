Pittsburgh Steelers Legend Throws Dismissive Shade at Cleveland Browns
There is certainly no love lost between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, which is certainly one of the biggest rivalries in the AFC North division.
Obviously, the Steelers have had the upper hand, even though the Browns did hand Pittsburgh a loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs back in January 2021.
Overall, though, the Steelers have certainly been the more successful NFL franchise, and even the most diehard Cleveland fan would admit that.
But former Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger decided to rub some salt in the wound during a recent interview witih new Steelers rookies Will Howard and Jack Sawyer, comparing Ohio State's rivalry with Penn State to Pittsburgh's rivalry with the Browns.
"It's the little brother," Roethlisberger said.
In other words, the Steelers view the Browns like Ohio State views Penn State. To the superior ballclub, there really isn't much of a competition considering one team typically always gets the better of the other.
Roethlisberger went 26-3-1 during his NFL career (which spanned 2004 through 2021) against Cleveland, so yeah: unfortunately, he definitely has bragging rights.
That being said, the Browns were able to split their regular-season matchups with the Steelers this past season, winning a snow-filled thriller in Cleveland back in November before losing in Pittsburgh a couple of weeks later.
The Steelers own an 82-64-1 edge over the Browns throughout history. Cleveland has fared much better in recent years, though, as the Browns have gone a respectable 6-7 against their archrivals—including playoffs—since 2019.
