Potential Browns QB Target Makes Critical NFL Combine Decision
As the NFL world converges on Indianapolis, Ind. for the NFL Combine, the Cleveland Browns will continue the process of identifying their next quarterback.
The next phase of their evaluation will come in the form of in-person meetings with many of the QB prospects in Indy this week.
And while the Combine also offers on-field workouts for players to continue to make their case to teams, one of the top quarterbacks is going to let his tape do the talking.
Colorado signal caller, and potential Browns target at No. 2 overall, Shedeur Sanders has reportedly told teams he won't participate in on-field throwing drills at the Combine, instead focusing on his interviews with teams.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, reported Sanders intentions over the weekend, noting that he will hold off on throwing until his Pro Day in Boulder, Colo. later this spring. An exact date for that showcase hasn't been set just yet.
Sanders is not abnormal for opting out of throwing drills in Indy. Notable quarterbacks like Andrew Luck, Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford, Kyler Murray, Bryce Young, Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams made the same decision.
Sanders has been heavily linked to the Browns throughout the offseason, including noting in a social media video that his first pre-draft visit would be with Cleveland in early March. That should set the stage for an interesting week between the two parties.
As the week of activities unfold in Indianapolis, quarterbacks are expected to go through their workouts on Saturday. On-field drills for all the position groups will be aired starting Thursday afternoon, through Sunday on the NFL Network.
