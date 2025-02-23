Browns Could Swing Huge NFL Draft Trade, But Not What You Think
The Cleveland Browns own the No. 2 overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, and there is a whole lot of discussion about what they will do with the selection.
Will they take a quarterback? Will they select Abdul Carter? Will they trade the pick?
While there is much deliberation taking place about what the Browns will do at the top, they still have a bevy of other draft picks at their disposal.
Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team feels that Cleveland should cash in on its abundance of draft assets in order to trade up for another first-round pick.
"It's awfully hard to trade up from the No. 2 pick to the No. 1 selection, and I'm not advocating for that at all," Valentino wrote. "However, it would be wise for the Cleveland Browns to cash in on their whopping 12 picks to move up from Round 2 into the bottom of Round 1. Twelve rookies won't make this Cleveland roster, so leveraging those picks is a better usage of them."
Valentino added that he even thinks the Browns don't necessarily have to blow it up this offseason.
"Cleveland's strategy should be to land as much high-end talent as possible," he wrote. "Every good roster has a small window to win, even with the Deshaun Watson disaster. That window changes if Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward get traded, but Cleveland has the assets to avoid hitting the reset button."
One potential scenario that Valentino mentions is taking Carter at No. 2 and then moving up to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart a little later.
Of course, the Browns can also just take the easy way out and take a quarterback with their top pick and then fill out the rest of the roster, but there are many avenues Cleveland can explore this April.
